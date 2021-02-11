Left Menu

Man held for possessing 50 kg ganja in Pune

Pune city police crime branch on Monday arrested a man and recovered 50 kgs Ganja worth Rs 10 lakhs from his possession, according to the city crime branch.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pune city police crime branch on Monday arrested a man and recovered 50 kgs Ganja worth Rs 10 lakhs from his possession, according to the city crime branch. The accused has been identified as 26-year-old Anna Mohan Jadhav.

The crime branch added, "City police's crime branch unit 1 received a tip-off about a person trying to sell Ganja in the Hadapsar area of Pune. Accordingly, a trap was set and a person who had brought ganja in a pickup vehicle was apprehended." "Upon inquiry, it was revealed that his brother was also involved in the crime. Hence, a case has been registered against two accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the crime branch informed.

It added that the other accused, identified as Sagar Jadhav, has not been arrested yet and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

