Left Menu

UK's Duchess Meghan says pain caused by tabloid paper runs deep

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:21 IST
UK's Duchess Meghan says pain caused by tabloid paper runs deep
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday the pain caused by the Mail on Sunday newspaper and its publisher ran deep, saying the courts had held them to account for their "illegal and dehumanizing practices".

After a judge ruled the newspaper had breached her privacy, the British royal said: "After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices.

"These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they've been going on for far too long without consequence. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep," she said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs -sources

Group of Seven finance ministers are likely to back a new allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, or special drawing rights, at an online meeting on Friday to help low-income countries, sources said.A new issuance is si...

Biden to join virtual Munich Security Conference - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will address a virtual edition of the annual Munich Security Conference on Feb. 19, the White House said on Thursday.White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the address at a press briefing in Washington. Bid...

Pharma student kidnapped, gang-raped in Telangana

A pharmacy student was kidnapped and allegedly gang-raped by an auto driver and his aides at Keesara of Telangana, said police. Based on the statement, the Investigation Officer SHO Keesara added appropriate sections 376 DGang Rape,324 Volu...

Yechury slams Bengal govt over 'strongarm tactics' during march

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out the TMC government in West Bengal on Thursday over the strong-arm tactics against Left activists who took to the streets demanding jobs.Police resorted to heavy baton charge and used water cano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021