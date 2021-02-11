Left Menu

UN convoy in Afghanistan attacked by gunmen, 5 Afghan security force members killed

Unknown gunmen attacked a United Nations convoy on the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital on Thursday, killing five Afghan security force members who were escorting the international agency's vehicles, the UN and officials said. The attack took place near Kabul, according to an Afghan interior ministry official, adding they believed the insurgent Taliban were behind it.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:37 IST
UN convoy in Afghanistan attacked by gunmen, 5 Afghan security force members killed

Unknown gunmen attacked a United Nations convoy on the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital on Thursday, killing five Afghan security force members who were escorting the international agency's vehicles, the UN and officials said.

The attack took place near Kabul, according to an Afghan interior ministry official, adding they believed the insurgent Taliban were behind it. A spokesman for the militants said they had nothing to do with the attack.

The UN's mission to Afghanistan said in a statement on Twitter that "the UN family in Afghanistan mourns the loss of five Afghan...personnel in an incident today." Attacks on international forces and foreign players have been rare since the Taliban signed a troop withdrawal deal with Washington almost a year ago.

However, violence against Afghans has escalated around the nation even as the Taliban and the Afghan government hold peace talks in Qatar. On Thursday, three back-to-back blasts in eastern Kunar province left three people dead and two injured, according to a police spokesman.

At least two people were killed and five others injured in three separate blasts in eastern Nangarhar province, local officials said. Unknown gunmen shot and injured Qotbuddin Kohi, a journalist working for Pajhwok News agency in northern Faryab province on Thursday, according to the media outlet's director.

Almost daily deadly attacks with small, magnetic bombs attached to the undercarriages of vehicles, as well as roadside explosive devices and shootings, are unnerving Afghan officials, activists and journalists. Officials say that peace talks have largely stalled as the violence rises and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration reviews how to handle the peace process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to join virtual Munich Security Conference - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will address a virtual edition of the annual Munich Security Conference on Feb. 19, the White House said on Thursday.White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the address at a press briefing in Washington. Bid...

Provision to double councillors' fund; restart Atal Aahar Yojana: LoH on SDMC Budget

The Leader of House in the BJP-led SDMC while finalising the civic bodys annual budget on Thursday said provisions have been made to restart Atal Jan Aahar scheme and double the councillors development fund. South Delhi Municipal Corporatio...

COVID-19: 48.9 per cent of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated on Thursday

Out of the targeted 2,07,382 beneficiaries targeted for COVID-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, nearly 49 per cent were inoculated, officials said.On Thursday 1721 vaccination sessions were organised during which Covishield and C...

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs -sources

Group of Seven finance ministers are likely to back a new allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, or special drawing rights, at an online meeting on Friday to help low-income countries, sources said.A new issuance is si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021