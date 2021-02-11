Left Menu

College student rescued after being abducted, 'raped' in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:43 IST
College student rescued after being abducted, 'raped' in Hyderabad
A college girl was rescued aftershe was allegedly kidnapped and raped by an auto-rickshawdriver and a few others near here, while returning home,police said on Thursday.

The BPharm student, with head injuries, was found at anisolated place in Yamnampet area on the city outskirts onWednesday evening in a semi-unconscious state, an hour aftershe was abducted, they said.

The victim has been hospitalised and her health conditionis said to be stable, police said adding investigation is on.

Based on a complaint from her mother, a case wasregistered under IPC Section 365 IPC (kidnapping or abductionwith intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person)initially.

On Thursday, the Investigation Officer(IO) recorded thegirl's detailed statement and she also underwent medicalexamination.

Based on her statement, appropriate sections includingIPC Section 376 D (gang rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurtby dangerous weapons) and other relevant sections were added,an official release said.

According to police, she boarded an auto while returninghome on Wednesday evening, but after other passengers gotdown, the driver asked her to get into a van.

Since the other vehicle with some men took a differentroute she called her parents over the phone, who immediatelyalerted police.

Her location was traced to the bushes using the phonecall details.

When the police team reached the spot, the accusedabandoned the girl by the bushes and fled.

''We will take action as per law. A total of 12 teams havebeen formed to nab the culprits,'' an official said.

Meanwhile, a group of local residents staged a road rokodemanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators and raisedslogans.

