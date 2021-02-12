Jammu: Two held for firing in air in Akhnoor

Two people were arrested for firing in the air and disturbing peace in Akhnoor in Jammu district on Thursday evening, police said.

Vinod Singh and Vipan Chalotra parked their car at Jamotia and fired from a 12-bore gun and a pistol, which have been seized, police said.

By doing so, they disturbed peace in the area, they said.

Information was received at the Akhnoor police station that they had come to Jamotia from Phallanwala Kaleeth side.

A police team was rushed to the spot and duo was arrested.

