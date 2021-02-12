Czech lawmakers reject government request to extend state of emergency

Czech lawmakers reject government request to extend state of emergencyReuters | Prague | Updated: 12-02-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 02:37 IST
The Czech lower house of parliament on Thursday rejected the government's request to extend a state of emergency underpinning pandemic measures beyond Feb. 14.
The minority government said the decision would mean the end of nationwide limits on movement, including a night-time curfew, the lifting of a ban on public gatherings, and a reopening of retail stores. Some other measures may still be extended under different legislation.
