Left Menu

Police search Navalny headquarters in late-night raid

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 04:51 IST
Police search Navalny headquarters in late-night raid

Russian police conducted a late-night search of the headquarters for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose arrest last month set off nationwide protests.

The search by a dozen police ended about 1 am. It was not immediately clear if the police took away items as potential evidence, but photos posted by Navalny's staff on social media showed them bagging material including a coffee mug.

There was no statement from police about the reason for the search; the Mediazona news website that focuses on political repressions and human rights abuses cited a Navalny staff member as saying that police said they had received a report that pornography was being published at the office.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

He later was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison on the grounds that his time in Germany violated a suspended sentence he was handed in a money-laundering and fraud conviction.

The arrest sparked protests throughout the county on two weekends in January, in which a total of about 10,000 people reportedly were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Biden very clear about restoring compassion, order to immigration system: White House

US President Joe Biden has been very clear about restoring compassion and order to the countrys immigration system, the White House said on Thursday and noted that a series of executive actions signed by him in the last few weeks are just t...

Britney Spears legal case draws new scrutiny after TV documentary

The Britney Spears legal case was back in court on Thursday with little progress on the increasingly controversial issue of how much longer the pop star will have her personal and business affairs controlled by other people. Los Angeles Sup...

Global spending on green economic stimulus slowly tracking upwards -study

Massive post-pandemic stimulus packages are mostly failing to support action to tackle climate change or halt the loss of biodiversity, but the amount of green spending is slowly tracking upwards, according to a study https643e8587-b887-4b3...

US, with Trump gone, seeks to build bridges on global economy

Global finance chiefs meet on Friday for the first time since Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as U.S. president, vowing to rebuild bridges with allies to steer the world economy out of its deepest slump since the Great Depression.U.S. Treas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021