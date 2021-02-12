Left Menu

Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Asserting that it is 'raj dharma' to take action against criminals, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the law is being drafted to take action against stone-pelters.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:53 IST
Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that it is 'raj dharma' to take action against criminals, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the law is being drafted to take action against stone-pelters. "It is 'raj dharma' to take action against criminals. Stone pelting is not an ordinary violation of law and order that is why it requires an extraordinary law. The draft is in its final stage and the law is being made," Chouhan told reporters when asked about his reported remark for bringing a strict law to curb stone-pelting.

Reportedly, the new Madhya Pradesh law will have a provision for auctioning the assets of stone pelters to repay for any damage caused to public property or an individual. The law is being formualted in the wake of a recent incident of stone-pelting, after which more than 24 people were arrested in Gautampura area of Indore on December 29, 2020.

A public awareness rally was reportedly organised from Dharmat to Chandkhedi, Kanwasa, Sunala back to Rudrakhya via Khadotya in connection with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya where an incident of stone-pelting occurred after some people opposed the rally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

