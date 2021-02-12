Left Menu

Haryana DIG arrives at police station, to be probed after spat with Home Minister's brother

Haryana Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ashok Kumar arrived at the Sadar Police Station in the Ambala district on Thursday as part of an investigation after he was booked on Tuesday allegedly after a spat with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's brother, Kapil Vij.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 12-02-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:07 IST
Haryana DIG arrives at police station, to be probed after spat with Home Minister's brother
Ram Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Ambala Cantonment.. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ashok Kumar arrived at the Sadar Police Station in the Ambala district on Thursday as part of an investigation after he was booked on Tuesday allegedly after a spat with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's brother, Kapil Vij. According to Ram Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Ambala Cantonment, the DIG received bail from the court and was taken to the civil hospital for a health checkup.

"The DIG got interim bail and an investigation was ordered. He appeared in the Sadar Police Station today. As per the court orders, he was taken to the civil hospital for blood and urine test," the DSP said. The Haryana police had registered a case against Deputy Inspector General of Police (Vigilance) of Ambala range Ashok Kumar after an alleged spat with the Home Minister's brother at a private party.

The FIR was registered at Ambala's Sadar police station on Sunday evening and five to six teams were constituted to round him up and investigate the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stable and sane: Making employees No. 1 in a crisis

From the start of the pandemic, Itai Lahan, co-founder chief executive of Cloudinary, had one main priority his employees.We have a team of 300 right now ,and it has been and always will be about the people for us, said Lahan, 44, whose com...

UN Women urges stakeholders to listen to voices of Myanmar women

In light of recent political events in Myanmar, UN Women expresses strong concern over the use of force by security forces against peaceful demonstrators including women and calls upon all stakeholders to listen to the voices of Myanmar wom...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Cartoon dog pitches COVID vaccines to sceptical Japanese publicAs Japan gears up for a COVID-19 vaccination drive, a cheerful cartoon dog chatbot is doing its bit to reassure a notorious...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UAEs Hope Probe enters orbit in first Arab Mars missionThe United Arab Emirates first mission to Mars reached the red planet and entered orbit on Tuesday after a seven-month, 494 millio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021