Haryana DIG arrives at police station, to be probed after spat with Home Minister's brother

Haryana Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ashok Kumar arrived at the Sadar Police Station in the Ambala district on Thursday as part of an investigation after he was booked on Tuesday allegedly after a spat with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's brother, Kapil Vij. According to Ram Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Ambala Cantonment, the DIG received bail from the court and was taken to the civil hospital for a health checkup.

"The DIG got interim bail and an investigation was ordered. He appeared in the Sadar Police Station today. As per the court orders, he was taken to the civil hospital for blood and urine test," the DSP said. The Haryana police had registered a case against Deputy Inspector General of Police (Vigilance) of Ambala range Ashok Kumar after an alleged spat with the Home Minister's brother at a private party.

The FIR was registered at Ambala's Sadar police station on Sunday evening and five to six teams were constituted to round him up and investigate the matter. (ANI)

