Man held for causing fire at MSEDCL office in Thane

Police have arrested a 37-year-oldman in connection with the recent fire at the electricitydepartment's office in Thane city of Maharashtra, an officialsaid on Friday.

The blaze had erupted during the intervening night ofFebruary 6 and 7 in the Maharashtra State ElectricityDistribution Company Limited's (MSEDCL) office in Wagle Estatelocality. There was no casualty in the incident, police said.

''During the probe, it came to light that the accused,identified as Laxman Rakhunde, had earlier tried to committheft at an office located close to the MSEDCL's centre in themiddle of the night. However, the watchman at the powercompany's office had nabbed and thrashed him,'' an official ofWagle Estate police station said.

This had angered the accused and he wanted to takerevenge. Around midnight on Saturday, he collected some wastenear the MSEDCL office and burnt it. Later, he threw theburning trash into the office, due to which the furniture andthe office records got destroyed, he said.

When the police checked the CCTV footage, it showed alimping man rushing away from the spot after the blaze, hesaid.

The police launched a search and nabbed the man, theofficial said, adding that he was arrested under IPC section436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent todestroy house, etc).

