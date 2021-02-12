Left Menu

Maha: Five women rescued from flesh trade, three men held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-02-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:46 IST
Maha: Five women rescued from flesh trade, three men held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested three men forallegedly operating a flesh trade racket and rescued fivewomen at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, an officialsaid on Friday.

The arrest was made following a raid conducted at ahotel in Bhiwandi town, the official from Narpoli policestation said.

''Based on a tip-off, the police raided the hotelduring the intervening night of February 10 and 11. Somepolice personnel posed as decoy customers and trapped theaccused, who were found operating the flesh trade racket,'' hesaid.

Five women were rescued during the operation, headded.

The accused trio- David Inas Lobo (41), MaheshRamdhani Yadav (52) and Yogeshwar Kumar Yadav (24)- werearrested under various sections of the Immoral Trafficking(Prevention) Act and the IPC, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stocks edge lower on Biden warning about China

U.S. stocks slid on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden said China was poised to eat our lunch, a warning that raised concerns for a market hovering near record highs on hopes of more stimulus, strong earnings and an improving outlook f...

J-K joins hands with UK space agency for impact-based flood forecasting

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has joined hands with a UK-based space agency for a collaborative project on impact-based flood forecasting, an official spokesman said on Friday.The national space innovation programme NSIP, underta...

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case....

Tennis-Osaka enjoys the last of the crowds in third round win

Naomi Osaka swept into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur in front of one of the last crowds allowed before Melbourne Park goes into lockdown. The Japanese third seed pounded down eight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021