Maha: Five women rescued from flesh trade, three men held

Police have arrested three men forallegedly operating a flesh trade racket and rescued fivewomen at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, an officialsaid on Friday.

The arrest was made following a raid conducted at ahotel in Bhiwandi town, the official from Narpoli policestation said.

''Based on a tip-off, the police raided the hotelduring the intervening night of February 10 and 11. Somepolice personnel posed as decoy customers and trapped theaccused, who were found operating the flesh trade racket,'' hesaid.

Five women were rescued during the operation, headded.

The accused trio- David Inas Lobo (41), MaheshRamdhani Yadav (52) and Yogeshwar Kumar Yadav (24)- werearrested under various sections of the Immoral Trafficking(Prevention) Act and the IPC, he said.

