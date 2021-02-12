Left Menu

Jewellery shop looted in Delhi's Tigri area, accused on the run

A jewellery shop was allegedly looted by three persons in Tigri area of the national capital on Thursday, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A jewellery shop was allegedly looted by three persons in Tigri area of the national capital on Thursday, the police said. The complainant, Kailash Chand Singhal, a resident of Krishna Park, Tigri alleged that he was sitting at his jewellery shop when the incident occurred.

"At about 2:00 pm, three young boys with covered face came to him and forcefully took away Rs 30,000 - Rs 40,000 and silver jewellery items approximately weighing 1 kg," the police said. They also assaulted the shopkeeper with some blunt object and threatened him with dire consequences, police added.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Tigri police station. The police said that efforts are being made to nab the criminals by multiple teams. (ANI)

