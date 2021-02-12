Left Menu

Former Himachal Pradesh Minister Sujan Singh Pathania passes away

Former Himachal Pradesh Minister and Congress MLA from Fatehpur in Kangra, Sujan Singh Pathania passed away on Friday aged 78.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:37 IST
Sujan Singh Pathania (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

He breathed his last on Friday morning after remaining ill for a long time.

Pathania was re-elected to the thirteenth Vidhan Sabha for the seventh term in December 2017 and nominated as Member Public Accounts and Human Development Committees. He was first elected to the Himachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly in 1977 and re-elected in 1990, 1993, 2003 November 2009 (by-election) from Jawali Assembly Constituency and in 2012 from Fatehpur Assembly Constituency.

He served as Himachal Pradesh Minister of State for Agriculture (Independent charge) from 1995 to 98 and Transport Minister from August 2007 to December 2007. The Congress leader also served as Power Minister with an additional charge of Non-Conventional Energy Sources, Agriculture from December 2012 to December 2017. (ANI)

