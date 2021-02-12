Left Menu

PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MDChanda Kochhar was granted bail by a special PMLA court hereon Fridayin connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon moneylaundering case.

The special court for Prevention of Money LaunderingAct (PMLA) had on January 30 summoned Chanda Kochhar, herhusband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon Group promoter VenugopalDhoot and other accused in the case after taking cognisance ofthe Enforcement Directorate's (ED) charge sheet.

Accordingly, Chanda Kochhar appeared before specialcourt judge A A Nandgoankar.

Following her appearance, her lawyer Vijay Agarwalfiled her bail application. The court allowed the same on abond of Rs 5 lakh.

The ED had arrested her husband Deepak Kochhar inSeptember 2020 after it filed a criminal case for moneylaundering based on an FIR registered by the CBI against theKochhars, Dhoot and others.

