2nd phase of Andhra Pradesh panchayat polls on Feb 13

Amaravati, Feb 12 (PTI): As many as 2,786 panchayats inAndhra Pradesh are set to go for polls in the second phase onSaturday.

The panchayat polls began from February 9 and would goon till February 21 in four phases, a press release from thePanchayat Raj Department said on Friday.

The first phase was held on February 9.

Elections would be held to elect 20,817 ward members,the release said.

Polling would begin from 6.30 AM and go on till 3.30 PMwhile counting of votes would begin at 4 PM.

Though the elections were to be held for 3,328 Panchayatsarpanchs, 539 have been unanimously elected while nonomination was filed for three villages, it said.

As many as 7,507 candidates are contesting for sarpanchposts and 44.876 are in fray for ward members.

The elections are held using ballot paper and withoutany political party symbols.

Totally, 29,304 polling stations were set up out of which5,480 have been identified as sensitive and 4,181hypersensitive, the release said.

All necessary precautions are in place as per COVID-19protocols amid tight security and PPE kits would be providedto infected voters.

