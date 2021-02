Tokyo 2020 says to select new president as soon as possible

Tokyo Olympics organisers aim to find a new president as soon as possible, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said on Friday.

Organisers will set up a committee to find a replacement for Yoshiro Mori, Muto told a news conference.

Mori stepped down amid uproar over sexist remarks he made.

