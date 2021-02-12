Be polite to complainants: Karnataka CM to police officials

Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Friday asked police officials to be polite andconsiderate to complainants approaching police stations.

''I have a piece of advice to the senior officials thatpeople visiting the police station should be treated withutmost respect and humility. Listen to their grievances andaddress them sincerely, Yediyurappa told reporters afterattending the Karnataka Senior Police Officers Annual Meethere.

He said a host of issues was discussed during the meetingranging from law and order to cyber security.

Yediyurappa said he was happy to note that the crimerates and atrocities on women and children in the state havecome down substantially when compared to other states. Thisis a matter of pride for the state, he said.

However, cyber security may pose a big challenge in thecoming days, the Chief Minister said.

Eight police stations to detect cyber crime, economicoffences and narcotics (CEN) have been set up in as manylocations in Bengaluru, he said.

He further said the state government has set up an anti-terrorism squad to keep a tab on terrorist activities in thecity.

Yediyurappa told reporters that he unveiled theactionplan of the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratoryfor the years 2021-2024.

He told the senior police officials that initiativeswould be taken to strengthen the department so that law andorder is maintained and people live peacefully.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Additional ChiefSecretary Rajneesh Goel and the Director General of PolicePraveen Sood were also present at the meeting.

