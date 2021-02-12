Left Menu

SC panel holds consultations with 12 farmer unions from 8 states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:17 IST
SC panel holds consultations with 12 farmer unions from 8 states

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on Friday held consultations with 12 farmer unions and peasants from eight states, including West Bengal, on the controversial farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

This is the seventh meeting held by the panel so far. The three-member committee is holding consultations with stakeholders, both online and in person.

In a statement, the committee said it held its interactions through video conference with farmers, farmer unions and farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

Twelve farm unions and farmers from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal participated in the detailed deliberations with the committee members, it said.

''All the participating farmer unions, FPOs and farmers gave their detailed views and suggestions on the three farm laws,'' the committee added.

On January 12, the apex court had stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to submit a report within two months after consulting the stakeholders.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for over two months seeking repeal of the new legislations, introduced by the Centre last year, saying they are pro-corporate and can weaken the mandi system.

The 11 rounds of talks between the Centre and 41 protesting farmer unions have so far remained deadlocked, even though the ruling dispensation has offered concessions, including suspension of the legislations for 18 months, which the unions have rejected.

PTI LUX SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Europes drugs regulator said on Friday it had launched a real-time review of CureVacs COVID-19 vaccine to speed up potential approvals and bring more shots to the region reeling from a surge in infections. The EU hopes to start giving out m...

Budget provides strong stimulus for long term sustainable growth: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Budget is aimed at making India self-reliant and provides strong stimulus for medium to long term sustainable high growth.While replying to the discussion on the Budget 2021-22, the min...

Dinesh Trivedi's resignation not a shock to TMC: Saugata Roy

By Sahil Pandey Following the resignation of Trinamool Congress TMC leader and former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi from Rajya Sabha, party MP Sougata Roy on Friday said the formers decision is not a shock to his party.Speaking to ANI, Ro...

Soccer-Spanish FA wants domestic reforms, not Super League, says president

Spanish Football Federation RFEF president Luis Rubiales hopes there will not be a breakaway European Super League, but admitted the continents current domestic league format needs restructuring. Rubiales, who is a member of the UEFA commit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021