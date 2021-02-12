Germany disconcerted by Russian readiness to cut EU ties if hit with sanctions

Germany's Foreign Ministry on Friday described as "disconcerting" comments from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow was ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions.

Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which has sparked talk of possible new sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)