300 Myanmar MPs urge U.N. to probe rights abuses by military

Some 300 elected parliamentarians in Myanmar called on the United Nations on Friday to investigate "gross human rights violations" committed by the military since its Feb. 1 coup, including arrests of civilian leaders and shooting protesters.

In a letter read out to the Human Rights Council in Geneva by Britain's ambassador Julian Braithwaite, they said the junta had also "placed restrictions on people's freedom of speech by preparing a telecommunications bill intended to control access to the Internet and mobile services.

"We urge the Human Rights Council to support our efforts."

