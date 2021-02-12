UP: Terminated cop, his accomplice held for duping people promising jobs

Two men, including a terminated constable, were arrested here for allegedly duping people by impersonating as police officers, an official said on Friday.

Abdul Wahid, who was terminated from police service 15 years ago during his posting in Kanpur, and his accomplice Ghulam Hussain were arrested on Thursday for duping people by promising them jobs and impersonating as police officers, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

The arrest was made after information was provided by one Saurabh Shukla, who told the police that one person, who is in police uniform had taken Rs 50,000 from him promising to secure a job but he suspected of being cheated.

A police team arrested Wahid and Hussain based on the tip-off, the SP said.

During interrogation, Wahid confessed to have duped people in Saharanpur and Noida in the past four days, Anand added.

Police recovered Rs 72,000 cash, police uniforms and illegal firearms, he said.

