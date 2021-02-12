Woman prisoner escapes from hospital in MP's Ujjain district

A 45-year-old woman inmateof the district jail escaped from a hospital in Ujjaindistrict of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

Sunita alias Sonali was on Thursday admitted to thedistrict hospital after she complained of feeling unwell,jailor Alka Sonkar of the Ujjain district jail said.

The woman escaped from the hospital around midnightafter dodging security personnel, the official said.

Sunita had been in jail since September 2020 in acheating case, after she was arrested for allegedly luringminor girls and getting them married to older men, from whomshe allegedly took large sums of money, it was stated.

Following the incident, two jail personnel have beensuspended for dereliction of duty, the official said.

''We have suspended jail warders Premlata Katara andVishnu Gadawa for being negligent in performing their duties,''she added.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Kotwali areaPallavi Shukla said a fresh case has been registered againstSunita for escaping from judicial custody.

A search has been launched to nab the escapee, it wasstated.

