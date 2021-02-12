Left Menu

Day after being denied to use VVIP aircraft, Maha governor addresses IAS officers in Mussoorie today

A day after being denied to use the VVIP aircraft by the state government, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday reached Mussoorie on Friday and addressed IAS officers at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie.

ANI | Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:54 IST
Visual of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari addressing IAS officers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after being denied to use the VVIP aircraft by the state government, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday reached Mussoorie on Friday and addressed IAS officers at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie. Koshyari presided over the valedictory function of the 122nd induction training programme of IAS officers at the academy. The Governor presented the officers with certificates.

59 officers promoted to the IAS from 14 States participated in the training programme. Director of LBSNAA Sanjeev Chopra, Course Coordinator Vidya Bhushan, were prominent among those present. This comes a day after the governor was denied the use of VVIP aircraft by the state government. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that the Governor's Office was informed on Wednesday that permission to use the plane had not been given.

"It was expected that the Governor will leave only after formal confirmation from the government. However, the concerned officer did not confirm, resulting in Governor not able to use the government aircraft," said the CMO. (roughly translated from a tweet in Marathi) Following this information, Governor's Office informed that the Governor's Secretariat had written to the Maharashtra government seeking permission for use of government aircraft by the Governor on February 2.

Governor informed that permission for use of aircraft had not been received. Tickets were booked on a commercial aircraft immediately and he left for Dehradun After addressing the IAS officers, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal met Koshyari at Dehradun. "This was a courtesy meeting," stated the tweet by the governor's office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

