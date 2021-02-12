Left Menu

Vodafone Germany suspends China TV from cable

Vodafone Germany has had to stop distributing China's state-owned CGTN television on its cable services as a result of a media row between Britain and China. The unit of British telecoms group Vodafone said on Friday it hoped to restore CGTN to its services, but that it currently did not have a valid licence to do so.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:03 IST
Vodafone Germany suspends China TV from cable

Vodafone Germany has had to stop distributing China's state-owned CGTN television on its cable services as a result of a media row between Britain and China.

The unit of British telecoms group Vodafone said on Friday it hoped to restore CGTN to its services, but that it currently did not have a valid licence to do so. Britain last week revoked a licence that let CGTN be distributed in Britain. That drew protests from China, which on Friday barred the BBC from its television networks and limited its reach in Hong Kong.

A spokesman for regulators in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the regions where CGTN had been available until now, said CGTN had been distributed in Germany under the British licence. Under the terms of a 1989 agreement on "transfrontier television", created under the aegis of the Council of Europe, of which Britain remains a member, a distribution licence in one European country applies across most of the continent - meaning CGTN may now have to go off air across the region.

The agreement has been signed by all European Union countries as well as many non-EU countries, including most Balkan countries and Ukraine. In principle, a licence in any of them could allow distribution to resume. "We are currently in discussions regarding the withdrawal of the licence both with regional media authorities and the broadcaster's representatives in order to clarify the legal situation," Vodafone said.

CGTN did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside of normal business hours on Friday, a public holiday in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St dips, still headed for second straight weekly rise

Wall Streets main indexes eased on Friday ahead of a long weekend, as investors digested recent gains driven by stimulus bets and accelerated vaccine roll outs. Heavyweights Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Amazon.com Inc were among the major drags...

U.N says it is 'essential' that aid work continue in Myanmar after military coup

The United Nations said on Friday it is essential that lifesaving humanitarian assistance continue to be delivered in Myanmar, after a military coup on Feb. 1 that has sparked mass protests across the country.The UN and its partners have, f...

G7 finance chiefs discuss how to steer economy out of crisis - UK

Finance ministers and central bank heads from the Group of Seven industrialised nations discussed on Friday ways to steer the world economy out of the coronavirus crisis, Britain, which is currently chairing the G7, said.Ministers and centr...

India sent over 229 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses to various countries: MEA

India provided over 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries out of which 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 165 lakh on commercial basis, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Friday.MEA Spok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021