EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration launches review aimed at closing Guantanamo prison-White House

EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration launches review aimed at closing Guantanamo prison-White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:38 IST
The Biden administration has launched a formal review of the future of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay with the goal of closing the controversial facility, a White House official said on Friday.
Aides involved in internal discussions are considering an executive action to be signed by President Joe Biden in coming weeks or months, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, signaling a new effort to remove what human rights advocates have called a stain on America's global image.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
