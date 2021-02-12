Left Menu

Bombay HC judge who delivered controversial verdicts gets 1 year fresh term as additional judge

A Bombay High Court additional judge, who had delivered two controversial verdicts in sexual assault cases, was on Friday given a fresh one-year term as an additional judge, instead of two years as recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.Justice Pushpa Ganediwalas fresh tenure would be effective from February 13.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:13 IST
Bombay HC judge who delivered controversial verdicts gets 1 year fresh term as additional judge
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

A Bombay High Court additional judge, who had delivered two controversial verdicts in sexual assault cases, was on Friday given a fresh one-year term as an additional judge, instead of two years as recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala's fresh tenure would be effective from February 13. Her earlier tenure as an additional judge was to end on Friday. Last month, the Supreme Court collegium had withdrawn its approval to a proposal for the appointment of additional judge, Justice Ganediwala as a permanent judge of the court following her two controversial verdicts.

The collegium had recommended that she be given a fresh term as an additional judge for two years.

But the government issued a notification on Friday saying she has been given a fresh term as an additional judge for one year.

Instead of asking the collegium to reconsider its recommendation of a fresh two year term, the government decided to extend the period by only one year, sources pointed out.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

The decision was taken after the judge faced flak for her interpretation of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice Ganediwala recently acquitted a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl's breast because he did not make skin-to-skin contact and days earlier, ruled that holding the hands of a five-year-old girl and unzipping the trousers do not amount to ''sexual assault'' under the POCSO Act.

On January 27, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court order acquitting the man after Attorney General K K Venugopal said the order would set a dangerous precedent.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, at a meeting held on January 20, had okayed the proposal for making Justice Ganediwala a permanent judge.

Besides the CJI, justices N V Ramana and R F Nariman are part of the three-member collegium, which takes decisions with regard to high court judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region late on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences GFZ said.The quake was at a depth of 86 km 53.4 miles, GFZ said. ...

Tremors felt in Delhi and Punjab.

Tremors felt in Delhi and Punjab....

Airtel board to meet next week on strategic plans, rejig of subsidiaries' shareholding framework

Bharti Airtel on Friday said its board will meet on February 17 to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganisation of the shareholding framework of subsidiary companies.This may lead to consolidation acquisition of shares of subsidiar...

Healthcare stocks, recovery optimism push FTSE 100 higher

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday, clocking a second straight weekly rise, led by gains in healthcare stocks as investors remained optimistic of a vaccine-led economic recovery even as data showed the UK economy shrank by a record 9.9 last ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021