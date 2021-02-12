Left Menu

Allahabad HC appreciates work done for containing coronavirus   Allahabad, Feb 12 (PTI)'

The Allahabad High Court has appreciated the work done in Uttar Pradesh to contain coronavirus and expressed hope that people in the state will get themselves vaccinated against the infection.Hearing a PIL relating to COVID-19 last Friday, a division bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar observed, Before we proceed with the case, we would like to record our appreciation for the great work with regard to the containment of COVID-19 infection.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:20 IST
Allahabad HC appreciates work done for containing coronavirus   Allahabad, Feb 12 (PTI)'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court has appreciated the work done in Uttar Pradesh to contain coronavirus and expressed hope that people in the state will get themselves vaccinated against the infection.

Hearing a PIL relating to COVID-19 last Friday, a division bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar observed, "Before we proceed with the case, we would like to record our appreciation for the great work with regard to the containment of COVID-19 infection. We are also noticing that the number of infections has been coming down. This is a very positive sign." Regarding the coronavirus vaccination, counsels of the Union and state governments told the court that as per its availability, the vaccination programme is continuing.

On the question of availability of the ambulances, the nodal officer of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Allahabad in an affidavit stated that the hospital has two advanced life support ambulances. It was also informed that the office of the chief medical officer (CMO) has three of them. The counsel for the state government also informed that wifi has also been installed in the post-COVID ward where patients are admitted after getting treated in the ICU. While appreciating the work done by the Nodal Officer, Rishi Sahai, the court observed, "So far as the work which has been done by him is concerned, we appreciate the job performed by him during the times of the pandemic. In the times of the pandemic, we would like to observe, such officers should not be transferred, especially for now while the programme for vaccination is going on in its full stream". The court directed to put up the PIL on March 1, 2021 for the next hearing. PTI CORR RAJ RDKRDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region late on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences GFZ said.The quake was at a depth of 86 km 53.4 miles, GFZ said. ...

Tremors felt in Delhi and Punjab.

Tremors felt in Delhi and Punjab....

Airtel board to meet next week on strategic plans, rejig of subsidiaries' shareholding framework

Bharti Airtel on Friday said its board will meet on February 17 to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganisation of the shareholding framework of subsidiary companies.This may lead to consolidation acquisition of shares of subsidiar...

Healthcare stocks, recovery optimism push FTSE 100 higher

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday, clocking a second straight weekly rise, led by gains in healthcare stocks as investors remained optimistic of a vaccine-led economic recovery even as data showed the UK economy shrank by a record 9.9 last ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021