Allahabad HC appreciates work done for containing coronavirus   Allahabad, Feb 12 (PTI)'

The Allahabad High Court has appreciated the work done in Uttar Pradesh to contain coronavirus and expressed hope that people in the state will get themselves vaccinated against the infection.

Hearing a PIL relating to COVID-19 last Friday, a division bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar observed, "Before we proceed with the case, we would like to record our appreciation for the great work with regard to the containment of COVID-19 infection. We are also noticing that the number of infections has been coming down. This is a very positive sign." Regarding the coronavirus vaccination, counsels of the Union and state governments told the court that as per its availability, the vaccination programme is continuing.

On the question of availability of the ambulances, the nodal officer of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Allahabad in an affidavit stated that the hospital has two advanced life support ambulances. It was also informed that the office of the chief medical officer (CMO) has three of them. The counsel for the state government also informed that wifi has also been installed in the post-COVID ward where patients are admitted after getting treated in the ICU. While appreciating the work done by the Nodal Officer, Rishi Sahai, the court observed, "So far as the work which has been done by him is concerned, we appreciate the job performed by him during the times of the pandemic. In the times of the pandemic, we would like to observe, such officers should not be transferred, especially for now while the programme for vaccination is going on in its full stream". The court directed to put up the PIL on March 1, 2021 for the next hearing. PTI CORR RAJ RDKRDK

