4 dead, 13 injured as bus falls into gorge in Andhra Pradesh

(EDS: Adding reaction of CMs of Andhra, Telangana) Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 12 (PTI): Four peopledied and about 13 others were injured when a bus carryingover 20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near Arakuin Visakhapatnam district, a senior police official said onFriday.

''We have received information that four people died. Thebus carrying them fell into a gorge. Our teams have reachedthe spot for rescue operations,'' Visakhapatnam rangeDIGRanga Rao told PTI.

Another senior police official said rescue operations bythe National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, medicalstaff and state Fire Service personnel were on.

The injured were being shiftedto Visakhapatnam forbetter treatment, Andhra Pradesh Minister A Srinivas toldreporters.

According to locals, the passengers were natives ofTelangana who were on a visit to Araku, a hill station.

A survivorsaid they were from Hyderabad and visitedAraku.

She said the driver was apparently inexperiencedindriving on a ghat road.

Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana KChandrashekhar Rao, also known as KCR, and Y S Jagan MohanReddy, in separate statements, expressed shock over theaccident.

Jagan, in a statement, expressed shock and grief overthe mishap.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to thebereaved family members and wished speedy recovery of theinjured,'' the statement said.

KCR, in a statement, expressed anguish over the deaths.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy too expressedgrief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)