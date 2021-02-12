Woman, lover arrested for husband's murder

A woman and her lover werearrested by Nagpur police on Friday for allegedly killing herhusband four days ago.

The accused were identified as Sarita Shekhar Kanojia(38) and Pankaj Chandrakant Kadu (25), both residents ofSonegaon, Juni Vasti, Khamla Road.

According to police, Sarita lived with her husbandShekhar in Sharda Nagar area where they ran an ironing shop.

Sarita had an affair with Kadu who lived the samearea, following which Shekhar left home and started to livewith his brother, police said.

When Shekhar returned home after a few months andfrequently quarreled with Sarita over her extramarital affair,she and Kadu decided to kill him, police said.

On Monday morning, the duo allegedly killed Shekhar byattacking him with sharp weapons.

Sarita then called the Police Control Room and saidher husband was lying unconscious. When the police arrived,she and Kadu fled.

Both were arrested on Friday under IPC section 302(murder) and further probe is on, police said.

