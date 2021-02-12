Algeria's president returns home after hospitalization in Germany - Ennahar TV

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune,75, returned home after hospitalization in Germany for complications in his foot resulting from a Coronavirus infection, Ennahar TV reported on Friday.

Tebboune flew to Germany in January to receive the treatment.

The treatment "was not medically urgent" and should have taken place during Tebboune's last stay in Germany, the presidency said in a statement in January.

