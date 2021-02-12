Police launch probe into complaint of Customs Commissioner of people following his car

Kerala Police have launched aninvestigation into the complaint of Customs (Preventive)Commissioner Sumit Kumar that some people followed his car ina vehicle and motorcycles while he was returning from Kalpettain Wayanad district on Thursday.

Police said a case has been registered in Malappuramdistrict on the basis of his complaint.

Earlier, Kumar said his personnel had filed the policecomplaint about the incident, suspected to be done with anintention to put him in danger.

The alleged incident occurred on Thursday afternoon whenhe was returning from Kalpetta after inaugurating a customsoffice there.

Kumar told PTI that his officers noticed the vehiclewhile it was passing through a steep road in Koduvally area onThursday afternoon.

This continued for around 23 kms till they reachedKozhikode city, Kumar said.

Kumar said the Customs department has also launched itsown probe into the incident.

