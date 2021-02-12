Left Menu

Two held for ATM card cloning frauds: Noida Police

On their modus operandi, the additional DCP said, They would recce ATM kiosks they wanted to target and fix their card-reading machines in them to clone users ATM card details. Officials said the duo illegally withdrew money from bank accounts of at least five people in Noida who approached police after getting duped.A fresh FIR has been lodged against the duo at the Phase 2 police station and further proceedings are underway, officials added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:39 IST
Two held for ATM card cloning frauds: Noida Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Noida Police has arrested two persons allegedly involved in duping people by cloning their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their bank accounts.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G on Friday said the duo had been engaged in this work for about two years but had increased their activities during the COVID-19 lockdown. The police have also seized nearly 70 ATM cards of various banks from the accused besides 12 "blank ATM cards", seven ATM card-reading machines and other equipment used for cloning, the officer said.

The accused were identified as Firoz Khan and Sachin Sharma, both Gautam Budh Nagar residents.

"The police also recovered Rs 2.50 lakh from them," Elamaran told reporters. On their modus operandi, the additional DCP said, "They would recce ATM kiosks they wanted to target and fix their card-reading machines in them to clone user's ATM card details." Officials said the duo illegally withdrew money from bank accounts of at least five people in Noida who approached police after getting duped.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against the duo at the Phase 2 police station and further proceedings are underway, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quake of 6.1 magnitude jolts north India

A high intensity earthquake hit Tajikistan on Friday night, tremors of which were felt in Delhi NCR and several other parts of north India.The seismology department at first erroneously gave the epicentre as Amritsar and put the quakes dept...

Motor racing-Mercedes say they are dealing with some F1 engine issues

Formula One champions Mercedes said on Friday they were dealing with some engine issues ahead of the new season but expected everything to be fixed by the first race.The comment, in a team interview with engine head Hywel Thomas, drew some ...

WRAPUP 2-Lower-income households dim U.S. consumer sentiment

U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early February amid growing pessimism about the economy among households with annual incomes below 75,000, even as the government is poised to deliver another round of COVID-19 relief money. The ...

Parliamentary panel on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in Eastern Ladakh, say sources.

Parliamentary panel on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in Eastern Ladakh, say sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021