7 Maharashtra cops transferred

Seven Maharashtra police officersfrom the rank of inspector to DCP were on Friday transferredby the state home department.

Among those transferred were Sangramsingh Nishandar,Sunil Bharadwaj, Samadhan Pawar and Shrinivas Ghadge.

Nishandar, who was transferred from Mumbai five monthsago, has come back to the metropolis, while Bharadwaj will bereplaced as SP, FDA by Pawar, who till now was DCP in theState Intelligence Department.

Ghadge was transferred as DCP (Crime) in Pune, PrernaKatte has been posted as ACP, Pune, Vivek Joshi as Deputy SP(ACB), Sujata Shejale as ACP, Mumbai and Shrihari Patil asInspector, Pimpri Chinchwad, a state government order stated.

