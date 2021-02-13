BRIEF-Facebook, Twitter CEOs In Talks To Testify At House Hearing As Soon As March - Politico

BRIEF-Facebook, Twitter CEOs In Talks To Testify At House Hearing As Soon As March - PoliticoReuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 07:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 07:05 IST
Feb 12 (Reuters) -
* FACEBOOK, TWITTER CEOS IN TALKS TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE HEARING AS SOON AS MARCH - POLITICO Source text: https://politi.co/3jWdnQB Further company coverage:
Also Read: Pelosi wants security money to face 'enemy' within House
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HOUSE