BRIEF-Facebook, Twitter CEOs In Talks To Testify At House Hearing As Soon As March - Politico

Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* FACEBOOK, TWITTER CEOS IN TALKS TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE HEARING AS SOON AS MARCH - POLITICO Source text: https://politi.co/3jWdnQB Further company coverage:

