Left Menu

Parliamentary panel on defence intents to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 10:00 IST
Parliamentary panel on defence intents to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh: Sources
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@jualoram)

The parliamentary standing committee on defence intends to visit the Galwan Valley and the Pangong lake in the eastern Ladakh region which has been witness to a violent stand-off between the troops of India and China, sources said.

However, it may seek the permission of the government before visiting the strategically-located areas, they said.

The 30-member committee, chaired by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Jual Oram and of which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a member, intends to visit the eastern Ladakh region in the last week of May or June, the sources said on Friday.

The decision to visit these areas was taken in the panel's latest meeting, they said. Gandhi did not attend it.

The panel's visit to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) depends on the approval from the government, the sources added.

After a nine-month standoff, militaries of Indian and China reached an agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a ''phased, coordinated and verifiable'' manner.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a detailed statement in Parliament on the disengagement pact.

According to the agreement, China has to pull back its troops to east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank while the Indian personnel will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region. Similar action will take place on the south bank of the lake as well, Singh said.

India has not ''conceded'' any territory to China by firming up an agreement on the disengagement process in Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, and other outstanding ''problems'' including in Depsang, Hot Springs ad Gogra will be taken up at the upcoming talks between military commanders of the two countries, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The statement by the ministry came hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government has ''ceded'' Indian territory to China and raised questions over the agreement on the disengagement process.

The ministry also dubbed as ''categorically false'' the assertion that Indian territory is up to Finger 4 in the Pangong Tso area, adding the permanent posts of both sides in the area are ''longstanding and well-established''.

''India has not conceded any territory as a result of this agreement. On the contrary, it has enforced observance and respect for LAC and prevented any unilateral change in the status quo,'' the ministry said in the strongly-worded statement.

The MEA also said the two countries have agreed to convene the 10th round of senior commanders meeting within 48 hours after complete disengagement in the Pangong Lake area to address the remaining issues, and added that no date has been set for Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs.

The agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake mandates both Chinese and Indian sides to ''cease'' forward deployment of troops in a ''phased, coordinated and verifiable'' manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary panel on defence intents to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh: Sources

The parliamentary standing committee on defence intends to visit the Galwan Valley and the Pangong lake in the eastern Ladakh region which has been witness to a violent stand-off between the troops of India and China, sources said.However, ...

VIMSAR doctors to study seroconversion of vaccinated people

Doctors of VeerSurendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and ResearchVIMSAR, Burla will conduct a study on the impact of COVID-19vaccines and how it helps the creation of antibodies afterpeople were inoculated, officials said.The study wil...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. UKs Duchess Meghan wins privacy battle against dehumanizing tabloid paperMeghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday a British tabloid had been held to account for its dehuman...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Briton, 70, becomes oldest to row solo across AtlanticWhen 70-year-old Frank Rothwell decided to row solo across the Atlantic, he didnt realise just how boring it would be spending nearly t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021