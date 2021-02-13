Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: Nation: PAR7 LS-BUD-FM Union Budget sets pace for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says Finance Minister in LS New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Union Budget 2021-122 has set the pace for India to become Aatmanirbhar.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 12,143 new COVID cases, recoveries cross 1.06 crore New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,92,746 with 12,143 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 1.06 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL9 UKD-FLOOD-RESCUE Hole drilled in Tapovan tunnel for possible location of trapped men Tapovan (U'Khand): Security personnel drilled a hole on their way to a possible location of over 30 people trapped inside the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel, making a headway at last in the prolonged rescue efforts.

DEL4 JK-TERRORIST-ARREST Top TRF terrorist arrested in J-K's Samba Jammu: A top terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), wanted in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year, was arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

DEL10 MHA-DISASTER-RELIEF Shah-led high level committee approves Rs 3,113 crore for 5 states as disaster relief New Delhi: A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday approved around Rs 3,113 crore to five states that faced natural disasters and pest attacks in 2020.

BOM2 MH-SENA-GOVERNOR Shiv Sena urges Centre to recall Maha Governor Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, which is in power in Maharashtra, on Saturday accused state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of toeing the BJP's line, and said that if the Centre wants the Constitution to be upheld, it should recallhim.

MDS2 KL-NCP-ALLIANCE NCP faction quits LDF coalition, to join UDF Kochi: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala, the opposition UDF on Saturday got a shot in its arm with a faction in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a constituent in the ruling LDF, announcing its decision to partways with the CPI(M)-led alliance and join the Congress-ledfront.

Foreign: FGN1 US-TRUMP-LD IMPEACHMENT Trump was law-&-order president and he did not cause Jan 6 riots, his lawyers tell Senate Washington: There is a complete lack of evidence on the article of impeachment against Donald Trump, his lawyers told the United States Senate on Friday as they asserted that he was a law-and-order president and his speech did not cause the January 6 riots at the Capitol. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 UK-KHALSA-TV UK media watchdog fines Khalsa TV for violence, terror references London: The UK’s media watchdog has imposed a total fine of 50,000 pounds on Khalsa Television Ltd or KTV in Britain for broadcasting a music video and a discussion programme that was an indirect call for British Sikh to commit violence and also contained a terror reference. By Aditi Khanna. Sports: SPD7 SPO-CRI-IND-LD LUNCH Rohit smashes unbeaten 80 in India's 106/3 at lunch on Day 1 Chennai: Rohit Sharma scored a sparkling 80 not out while Moeen Ali removed skipper Virat Kohli with a superb delivery as India reached 106 for three against England at lunch during a shared opening session on the first day of the second Test here on Saturday.

