Left Menu

NSA presents 'Doval Trophy' to Bengal Sappers' hockey champions

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday visited headquarters of the Bengal Engineer Group BEG in Roorkee to present Doval Trophy to hockey champions, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 12:50 IST
NSA presents 'Doval Trophy' to Bengal Sappers' hockey champions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday visited headquarters of the Bengal Engineer Group (BEG) in Roorkee to present ''Doval Trophy'' to hockey champions, the Indian Army said on Saturday. The trophy has been instituted in the memory of his father Major Gunanand Doval, ''who had a 36-years-long illustrious career in Bengal Sappers (formally called Bengal Engineer Group), and was also an avid hockey player'', the Army's statement noted.

BEG or Bengal Sappers is an engineering regiment of the Indian Army. ''During the presentation ceremony, a scintillating exhibition match between 'BEG and Centre' team and a team from various regiments of Bengal Sappers was played,'' the statement said. Doval extended his thanks to Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Engineer-in-Chief and Colonel Commandant, the Corps of Engineers, for giving him the opportunity to present the ''Doval Trophy'' to 'BEG and Centre' team. He addressed the gathering and reminisced about his father identifying himself as a proud Indian Army soldier and more so as a true Bengal Sapper. ''He spoke about his younger days, fond memories of the BEG & Centre, and of having carried the spirit and identity of Bengal Sappers in himself over the years. He commended the resilience, professionalism and contribution of Bengal Sapper, towards the Corps of Engineers, Indian Army and above all, the nation,'' the statement noted. He said Bengal Sappers happens to be one of the oldest regimental centre in service of the country with more than 200 years of rich history of valour.

''He exhorted the younger generation to carry forward the torch and achieve glory for Bengal Sappers and the nation,'' the statement noted.

Doval then visited the Bengal Sappers' war memorial and laid a wreath as mark of respect and homage to the martyrs, before leaving for New Delhi, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shri Ram Sene to counter Valentine's day with 'Mata-Pita' pooja

Right wing outfit Shri Ram Seneon Saturday said it would counter Valentines day by observingMata-Pita pooja on February 14.The organisation would deploy its members in variousparts of Karnataka, where there would be chances ofvulgarity in p...

Govt introduces Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in LS

A bill to replace an ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir JK cadre of civil services officers with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory AGMUT cadre was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.Introducing The Jammu and Kas...

Volvo Cars elevates Jyoti Malhotra as Managing Director

Volvo Cars India on Saturday said it has appointed Jyoti Malhotra as its new Managing Director with effect from March 1, 2021.Malhotra, who currently serves as the Director Sales and Marketing, would be the first Indian to head the company ...

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the seventh day of the Australian Open on Sunday play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding ROD LAVER ARENA14-Garbine Muguruza Spain v 3-Naomi Osaka Japan 7-Aryna Sabalenka Belarus v 10-Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021