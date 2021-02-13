NSA presents 'Doval Trophy' to Bengal Sappers' hockey champions

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday visited headquarters of the Bengal Engineer Group (BEG) in Roorkee to present ''Doval Trophy'' to hockey champions, the Indian Army said on Saturday. The trophy has been instituted in the memory of his father Major Gunanand Doval, ''who had a 36-years-long illustrious career in Bengal Sappers (formally called Bengal Engineer Group), and was also an avid hockey player'', the Army's statement noted.

BEG or Bengal Sappers is an engineering regiment of the Indian Army. ''During the presentation ceremony, a scintillating exhibition match between 'BEG and Centre' team and a team from various regiments of Bengal Sappers was played,'' the statement said. Doval extended his thanks to Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Engineer-in-Chief and Colonel Commandant, the Corps of Engineers, for giving him the opportunity to present the ''Doval Trophy'' to 'BEG and Centre' team. He addressed the gathering and reminisced about his father identifying himself as a proud Indian Army soldier and more so as a true Bengal Sapper. ''He spoke about his younger days, fond memories of the BEG & Centre, and of having carried the spirit and identity of Bengal Sappers in himself over the years. He commended the resilience, professionalism and contribution of Bengal Sapper, towards the Corps of Engineers, Indian Army and above all, the nation,'' the statement noted. He said Bengal Sappers happens to be one of the oldest regimental centre in service of the country with more than 200 years of rich history of valour.

''He exhorted the younger generation to carry forward the torch and achieve glory for Bengal Sappers and the nation,'' the statement noted.

Doval then visited the Bengal Sappers' war memorial and laid a wreath as mark of respect and homage to the martyrs, before leaving for New Delhi, it said.

