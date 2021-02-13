Left Menu

Won't tolerate inhuman behaviour: MP CM on dumping of homeless

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-02-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 13:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fortnight after Indore civicbody's staff dumped homeless people out of the city amid coldweather, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhanhas said that inhuman behaviour will not be tolerated.

He made the statement during his visit to nightshelter homes here on Friday night.

Officials said that Chouhan reached the night shelterhomes in Sukhaliya and Jhabua Tower areas and asked thehomeless people staying there if they were facing any problemsat these facilities in terms of food and other things.

According to eyewitnesses, the people staying thereexpressed satisfaction over the arrangement at the shelters.

Last month, two temporary employees of the IndoreMunicipal Corporation (IMC) were removed from service and adeputy civic commissioner was suspended after Chouhanexpressed displeasure over the dumping of homeless people onJanuary 29.

On Wednesday this week, IMC Commissioner PratibhaPal terminated the services of six more temporary employees onthe basis of an inquiry report submitted by a three-membercommittee headed by an additional civic commissioner, theofficial said.

During a visit to the night shelters, the reportersasked the chief minister that although the temporary staff hasbeen dismissed from service, senior officers have been spared.

In his reply, Chouhan said, ''No inhuman behaviour(with the elderly) will be tolerated.'' According to a civic official, six elderly people weretaken out of Indore in the January 29 incident and laterbrought back to the city.

He said that at present, three of these people are inan old age home in Indore, while three other elders left thecity on their own.

A video that went viral on social media last month,showed municipal workers dumping some homeless elderly personsoutside the city, drawing sharp criticism from variousquarters.

