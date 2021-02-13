Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against ex-J&K cop who joined Hizbul ranks for attack on CRPF convoy

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-02-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 15:40 IST
NIA files chargesheet against ex-J&K cop who joined Hizbul ranks for attack on CRPF convoy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NIA on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against a former Jammu and Kashmir policeman, who deserted the force and joined the Pakistan-based terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen, for his alleged involvement in attacking a CRPF convoy in 2019, an official said.

Naveed Mushtaq Shah, an ex-constable of Jammu and Kashmir police, had decamped with arms and ammunition in 2017 when he was posted as a guard at the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Budgam, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

After deserting the force, he joined the outlawed Pakistan-based and Kashmir-focused Hizbul-Mujahideen terror group and became an active terrorist, according to the NIA official.

The chargesheet was filed against Shah before a special NIA court in Jammu under sections of the Remote Procedure Call (RPC), the Explosive Substances Act, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

The case relates to the attack on the CRPF convoy at Tethar in Banihal area of Ramban district by a terrorist who had exploded a car laden with explosives on March 30, 2019 with the intention of killing security personnel and waging a war against the government of India.

A case was registered on March 30, 2019 in Ramban. The NIA re-registered the case on April 15, 2019 and took over the investigation.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against six Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists for their role in the attack. The special NIA court has framed charges against the six accused.

Shah was actively involved in the planning and execution of the attack on the CRPF convoy in Banihal along with other terrorists Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, Rayees Ahmed Khan and Dr Saifullah Mir, who were subsequently killed in encounters with security forces, according to the NIA official.

The deceased terrorists -- Sahil Abdullah Bhat, Adil Bashir Sheikh and Zubair Ahmed Wani -- were actively involved in preparation of the explosives that went into the making of the improvised explosive device (IED), the official said.

Charges have been abated against the deceased terrorists involved in the conspiracy, the NIA official said, adding that further trial in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entrepreneurs are the real patriots as they contribute in strengthening of nation's economy says thought-leader Shaurya Doval

Chandigarh University honors Shaurya Doval with Pride of India Award for his contribution as think-tank and Youth Icon for entrepreneurs India has beaten China by becoming the highest recipient of FDI even during COVID-19 Pandemic, says Sha...

Myanmar's 'Spiderman' joins anti-coup protests

Myanmars Spiderman suited up for an eighth day of protests on Saturday, to join tens of thousands of people around the country who oppose this months military coup and want the return of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 28-year-old, who ...

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

The European Union on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for Britains pulling of the licence of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN.The EU said in a statemen...

Oxford University testing vaccine in children

The University of Oxford plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children for the first time, becoming the latest vaccine developer to assess whether its coronavirus shot is effective in young people.The trial announced Saturday seeks to recr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021