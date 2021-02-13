2 booked for tailing Customs official's car in Kerala

Two persons have beenarrested for allegedly following the vehicle of Customs(Preventive) Commissioner Sumit Kumar and later released asnothingsuspicious about the two was found, police said onSaturday.

The incident happened on Friday, the police said.

Perinthalmanna Deputy Superintendent of Police K MDevassy told reporters that the investigation was underway.

''In the preliminaryenquiry, we could not find anythingsuspicious...However, we still need to verify the facts.

As there is a life threat to the Customs officer, theincident cannot be considered lightly,'' the police said.

The Customs Commissioner had filed a complaint with theMalappuram police that a car and motorcycles followed his carwhile he was on his way back from Wayanad.

The complainant alleged that the incident that tookplace in nearby Edavannappara was intentional with a motiveto put him in danger.

Jaseem and Naseem, natives of Kallurutty, were arrestedand released on bail as there was no gravity in the crime.

The car in which the accused travelled was seized, thepolice officer said.

''We didn't hear the vehicle honkingbehind us since wewere playing songs insidethe car. They overtook the car andstopped before us and asked why we were following them andwhy we didn't give them the space to pass despite honking.

We said we didn't hear the horn,'' one of the persons toldreporters.

A case has been filed under section 279 of the IPC.

The section 279 deals with driving any vehicle on any publicroad in a manner rash or negligent as to endanger human lifeor likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person.

The two booked were businessmen running a bakery shop inOmassery near Mukkam, the Deputy Superintendent of Policeadded.

The Customs Department is also investigating.

