Abducted minor girl rescued in J-K's Reasi, accused arrested

A 13-year-old girl, who went missing earlier this month, was rescued from the clutches of her abductor who was also arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The police recovered the girl within six hours of the complaint being lodged by her father at Arnas police station, a police spokesman said.

In the complaint, he said it was stated that the minor went missing from her Arnas home on February 2.

“Using human and technical intelligence, police recovered the girl from the possession of the accused Altaf Hussain from Arnas within six hours. The accused was arrested,” the spokesman said.

