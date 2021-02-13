MP: NSA slapped against 2 for illegal organic fertiliser trade

Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-02-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:15 IST
Indore district administration inMadhya Pradesh has invoked the stringent National Security Act(NSA) in two cases of illegal trade of organic fertilisers, anofficial said on Saturday.

Indore district magistrate Manish Singh has issued anorder to invoke the NSA against Shailendra Patidar (43) andYogendra Singh (35), said additional district magistrate (ADM)Abhay Bedekar.

On February 11, separate cases were registered underthe Essential Commodities Act and Fertiliser (Control) Orderon the complaint of an officer of the Agriculture departmentagainst the two accused at Lasudia police station in Indore.

They were booked on charges of illegal production,storage and sale of organic fertilisers, he said.

Samples of the organic manure seized from the illegalstorage centres of the accused duo have been sent forlaboratory examination, an official said.

The NSA of 1980 empowers the Central government andstate governments to detain a person to prevent him/her fromacting in any manner prejudicial to the security of India, therelations of India with foreign countries, the maintenance ofpublic order, or the maintenance of supplies and servicesessential to the community it is necessary so to do.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

