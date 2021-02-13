Left Menu

One IAS, 18 RAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 22:44 IST
One IAS, 18 RAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

One IAS and 18 RAS officers were transferred in Rajasthan on Saturday, according to an order.

IAS officer Mayank Manish, SDM (Vallabh Nagar), Udaipur was transferred to Mavli, Udaipur as SDM, said the order issued by the department of personnel.

Eighteen officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service were also transferred by the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Boruto Chapter 55: Boruto, Momoshiki’s symbiotic relationship, danger waits for ninjas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 13 PTI The administering of thesecond dose of COVID-19 vaccine for government healthcarepersonnel was taken up in Telangana on Saturday.The total number of healthcare workers planned to bevaccinated for the day was 3,752 of w...

Mali: UN chief says ‘complex attack’ against blue helmets may constitute war crime

An assault by unidentified armed elements on a temporary operating base of the UN Integrated Stabilization Mission for Mali MINUSMA in Kerena, near Douentza in Central Mali, on Thursday resulted in the death of a Togolese peacekeeper and ...

UP: Kidnapped boy's body found after 20 days, one suspect held

The body of a four-and-half-year-old boy was found in Greater Noida on Saturday, more than a fortnight after his kidnapping, with the police arresting one of the two suspects in the case, officials said.The boy lived in Surajpur area of Gre...

The Latest: Trump trial comes to standstill over witnesses

Former President Donald Trumps impeachment trial came to an abrupt standstill after a majority of senators voted to consider calling witnesses about the deadly storming of the Capitol.Even senators seemed confused by the sudden turn of even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021