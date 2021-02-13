Left Menu

Two Naxals from Chhattisgarh killed in MP's Mandla district

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 13-02-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 23:10 IST
Two Naxals including awoman, both hailing from Chhattisgarhand carrying a bounty ofRs eight lakh each on their heads, were killed in an encounterwith police in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an officialsaid on Saturday.

Dulla (22) and Geeta (25), the slain rebels, wereresidents of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, Mandla districtSuperintendent of Police Yashpal Singh Rajput said.

Both had dozens of cases registered against them inMP's Balaghat as well as Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon districts,he said.

Dulla and Geeta carried rewards of Rs 3 lakh announcedby Madhya Pradesh police and Rs five lakh by Chhattisgarhpolice on their heads.

The police had received a tip-off that 12-13 Naxalswere present in Moti Nullah area, the SP said.

After a police team reached the area, there wereseveral exchanges of fire between two sides from 7 pm onFriday to Saturday dawn, he said.

''Police fired around 150 rounds in self-defence, whileas many shots came from Naxals,'' he added.

After the gunfight stopped, the police conducted asearch of the area during which the bodies of two Naxals wererecovered, Rajput said.

One self loading rifle (SLP), one .303 rifle and one .315 rifle were also recovered from the site, he said.

According to Rajput, this is possibly for the firsttime that Naxals have been killed in MP's Mandla districtwhich is close to the Chhattisgarh border.

Two dalams (groups) of Maoists are active in Mandla,he said.

