Two held with 30 kg cannabis after bike without number plate stopped for checking

Two men allegedly transporting 30 kilograms of cannabis on a motorcycle were held in Greater Noida after the police stopped them for checking as their vehicle did not have a number plate, officials said on Saturday.

It turned out the motorcycle was stolen by the two and the cannabis which has been seized from them is estimated worth Rs 2.40 lakh, the police said.

The accused were held by the officials of Ecotech 3 police station while they were transporting the contraband on a motorcycle on Friday, the police said.

''The accused were on a motorcycle which did not have a number plate. They were stopped for checking after they were found to be carrying cannabis, weighing about 30 kg and estimated worth Rs 2.40 lakh,'' a police spokesperson said.

Those held have been identified as Dabloo Banjara, 20, and Guddu Thakur, 22, both natives of Aligarh district, the official said.

They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the motorcycle, which was stolen by them, has been impounded, the police said.

