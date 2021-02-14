Assam Rifles recovers 119 stolen rice bags of FCI in Manipur

Assam Rifles has recovered 119stolen rice bags of Food Corporation of India from a forestnear India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, anofficial said on Saturday.

The bags were allegedly stolen from an FCI godown tosmuggle into the neighbouring country, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel conducteda search operation at Moreh on Thursday and seized the bagsfrom a jungle near the international border.

It was revealed that the rice begs were of FCI anddumped in the area to smuggle out of the country, the officialsaid.

The recovered commodity was handed over to MorehPolice Station for further investigation, he said.

In another operation, Assam Rifles personnel seized710 pairs of smuggled shoes, worth Rs 10.71 lakh, from thesame district on Friday.

The contraband was being taken to Imphal and twopersons were detained in this connection, the official added.

