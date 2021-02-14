Biden, reflecting on Senate acquittal of Trump, says 'democracy is fragile'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 09:16 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the Senate's acquittal of former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection was a reminder that democracy was fragile, and every American had a duty to defend the truth.
"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Biden said in a statement hours after the Senate failed to muster the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump.
