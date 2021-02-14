Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Monday

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on MondayReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-02-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 11:16 IST
Order of play on the main showcourts on the eighth day of the Australian Open on Monday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA
Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 28-Donna Vekic (Croatia) v 22-Jennifer Brady (U.S.)
16-Fabio Fognini (Italy) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) From 0800 GMT
1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Shelby Rogers (U.S) 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 9-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)
MARGARET COURT ARENA Not before 0130 GMT
Mackenzie McDonald (U.S.) v 4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 7-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v 24-Casper Ruud (Norway)
18-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 25-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
