List of Indian diaspora members holding highest positions globally to be unveiled on Monday

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 12:46 IST
A list of more than 200 members of the over 550 million-strong Indian diaspora holding highest positions globally, including heads of state, will be unveiled on Monday, showcasing the achievements of the community leaders across different sectors.

Indiaspora, a US-based organisation representing the community globally, will release for the first time ever a list of over 200 such leaders from 15 countries on the occasion of US President's Day on February 15.

The latest to join the list is US Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American to hold the post.

The others in the list are elected officials, appointees or civil servants. All have risen to the call of public service and have been key agents in shaping politics and policy from a local to global scale. Their leadership will impact generations to come, Indiaspora said in an email.

“It is incredible to see over 200 leaders from 15 countries answer the call of seva and public service. They represent over 550 million constituents,'' Indiaspora Founder M R Rangaswami, a Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and investor told PTI.

The list will be unveiled on Monday, he said.

“It is a huge source of pride to have the first woman and first person of colour as the Vice President of the world's oldest democracy be someone of Indian heritage,” said Rangaswami.

“We wanted to use this seminal moment on President's Day to highlight a host of others in the diaspora who also are in public service,” he said.

The Indiaspora list highlights the accomplishments of leaders of the Indian diaspora from across industries and sectors.

“With each list, we pay tribute to leaders from a specific area, whether business, government, philanthropy, academics, or to the leaders of the next generation. Our aim is to bring greater awareness to the collective inspiration, influence and impact of our global community,” it said.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

