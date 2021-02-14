Following are the top stories at 1 pm: Nation: MDS6 TN-PM-PROJECTS PM launches several crores worth projects in TN Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and laid the foundation stone for several other projects in differentsectors, including railways, in Tamil Nadu. MDS4 DEF-PM-TANK PM hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Army Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army the home made Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) here.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 12,194 new cases, 92 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed 1.09 crore with 12,194 new infections, while fresh fatalities were recorded below 100 for the eighth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL14 UTTARAKHAND BODIES TOLL Three bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll in Uttarakhand disaster climbs to 41 Dehradun/Tapovan: Three bodies were recovered on Sunday from the Tapovan tunnel following a seven-day operation to rescue around 30 people trapped in it after a flashflood-hit Joshimath area of Chamoli district, senior officials said.

DEL13 DL-TOOLKIT-PROBE-CASE 21-year-old activist arrested in Bengaluru for sharing Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit' New Delhi: A 21-year-old climate activist has been arrested from Bengaluru for being allegedly involved in sharing the ''toolkit'' related to the farmer's protest on social media, police said on Sunday.

Sports: SPD6 SPO-CR-IND-LD LUNCH India have England on the mat at lunch on day two Chennai: Indian spinners had England reeling on an exploding pitch, reducing them to 39 for four at lunch on day two of the second Test here on Sunday.

Foreign: FGN7 US-2NDLD TRUMP US Senate clears Trump over January 6 Capitol violence following impeachment trial Washington, Feb 14 (PTI) The US Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, as it fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict the former president on a charge of inciting the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 US-BIDEN-TRUMP-TRIAL 'Democracy is fragile', Biden says after Trump's acquittal Washington, Feb 14 (PTI) US President Joe Biden has said that the Senate's acquittal of his predecessor Donald Trump for inciting a mob to storm the Capitol on January 6 was a reminder that democracy was ''fragile'' and every American had a duty to defend the truth. By Lalit K Jha AQSAQS

